Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: In lineup Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa (back) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh Sunday against the Yankees.
Sosa departed Saturday's contest due to a back contusion, but it's apparently not much of a concern since he's in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old continues to perform well as a utility infielder for the Phillies and has an .812 OPS through 15 games in July.
