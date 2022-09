Sosa (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a strained right hamstring, sfssf reports.

After being removed from Thursday's loss to Miami while walking with a noticeable limp, Sosa was officially diagnosed with a strained hamstring Friday. No timetable has been put in place for his return, but spending the minimum 10 days on the IL would still allow him to return before the end of the season.