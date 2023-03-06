Sosa was removed from Monday's game against the Orioles after being hit on the right hip by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It didn't look overly serious, and with it being the fourth inning Sosa's day might have been nearly over, anyway. While Sosa's removal seemed precautionary, we should find out more about his status soon.
