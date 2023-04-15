Sosa has left Saturday's game against the Reds with low back discomfort, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lauber notes that Sosa went down at third base after getting hit by a hard grounder during the pregame workout, and it's possible that played a part in Sosa's departure. Alec Bohm has moved to third base, while Kody Clemens takes Sosa's place in the lineup and will play first.