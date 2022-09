Sosa (hamstring) is expected to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa left Thursday's game against the Marlins with a right hamstring strain and was placed on the injured list the next day. There are only 20 days left in the regular season, so Sosa will miss at minimum half of the remainder of the campaign and potentially the entire rest of the year. Yairo Munoz was called up to fill his utility role.