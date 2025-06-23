Sosa went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Mets.

The 29-year-old utility man made a rare start, his sixth of the month, to give the Phillies a right-handed bat versus southpaw David Peterson in place of the lefty-hitting Bryson Stott. The long ball was only his second of the season, his first since May 19, and Sosa hasn't been able to carve out a steady role for Philadelphia despite being able to play all over the diamond. On the year, he's batting .279 with six doubles, 16 RBI, 12 runs scored and no stolen bases across 104 at-bats (39 games).