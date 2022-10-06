Sosa (hamstring) traveled to St. Louis to meet the Phillies ahead of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear if Sosa will be reinstated from the injured list and included on Philadelphia's roster for the wild-card round, but the fact he joined the team in St. Louis rather than continuing his rehab program is an encouraging sign for his recovery. The 26-year-old had a .227/.275/.369 slash in 78 games this season and will fill a utility role if included on the playoff roster.