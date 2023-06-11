Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Sosa had started over Drew Ellis at third base in both of the past two games, but both players will see their roles decline after the Phillies reinstated Alec Bohm (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move, while Sosa is expected to serve as a utility infielder moving forward with Bohm taking back his usual spot at the hot corner in Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers.