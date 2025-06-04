default-cbs-image
Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Sosa made five straight starts to close out last week, but he's moved back into a reserve role for the first two games of the Phillies' series in Toronto with Bryce Harper returning to the lineup Tuesday after missing time due to a bruised elbow. With Philadelphia back to full strength, Sosa is expected to see most of his starting opportunities against left-handed pitching moving forward as a replacement at second base for Bryson Stott.

