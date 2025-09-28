default-cbs-image
Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Sosa had started at shortstop in each of the last four games, but he'll shift back into a utility role for the regular-season finale and for the Phillies' ensuing playoff run. Trea Turner (hamstring) will occupy shortstop Sunday after being activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day.

