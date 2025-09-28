Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Moving back to reserve role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Sosa had started at shortstop in each of the last four games, but he'll shift back into a utility role for the regular-season finale and for the Phillies' ensuing playoff run. Trea Turner (hamstring) will occupy shortstop Sunday after being activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day.
