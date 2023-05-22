site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Not in Monday's lineup
Sosa is absent from the Phillies' lineup for Monday's contest versus the Diamondbacks, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sosa has struggled in May following a nice April, although he did have five hits over the weekend against the Cubs. Josh Harrison will be at third base Monday.
