Sosa is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Sosa will sit for the third time in four games as the Phillies go with Alec Bohm at third base and Kody Clemens at first against right-hander Charlie Morton. The first two months of the season have been night-and-day for Sosa; he's batting .226/.255/.264 in May after slashing .305/.323/.542 in April.