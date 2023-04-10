Sosa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Following Darick Hall's (thumb) move to the injured list, Sosa started at third base in both of the past two games while Alec Bohm shifted across the diamond to cover Hall's usual spot at first base. Sosa acquitted himself well over the weekend with three hits -- including a solo home run -- over seven at-bats versus Cincinnati, so despite sitting out Monday, he may have the edge of serving as Hall's regular replacement in the lineup. Kody Clemens will get the starting nod at first base Monday, however, while Bohm settles back in at the hot corner.