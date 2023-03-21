Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that he believes Sosa can play center field, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Sosa has logged two starts in center over the last three days, and it sounds like the Phillies want to continue running him out there as a potential right-handed-hitting complement to the left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh. Sosa can also play all around the infield and is set up to function as a highly-active super-utilityman this year for the reigning NL champs.