Sosa (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds,
Sosa left Saturday's game against Cincinnati with discomfort in his lower back, and he'll sit for at least one more game for the series finale. Josh Harrison will handle third base duties while Alec Bohm makes the move over to first base for the contest.
