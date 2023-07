Sosa (leg) is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Brewers.

Sosa made an early exit from the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres due to a leg cramp, but he scored a run off the bench in Sunday's series finale and should be available in the same capacity as the Phillies open a three-game set against Milwaukee. Alec Bohm is starting at third base and batting seventh for the Phillies on Tuesday.