Sosa (groin) isn't starting Saturday versus Kansas City, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa was pulled from Friday's series opener due to right groin tightness, and he's not in the lineup one day later. Manager Rob Thomson said after Friday's contest that Sosa's removal was precautionary, though the team figures to proceed with caution given the Phillies' 12-game cushion atop the NL East. With Sosa beginning on the bench Saturday, Bryson Stott is starting at shortstop while Donovan Walton is handling second base.