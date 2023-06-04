site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Out of Sunday's lineup
Sosa is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Sosa is 2-for-20 in his past eight contests and will take a seat Sunday for the second time in Philadelphia's last three games. Drew Ellis is starting at the hot corner in the series finale.
