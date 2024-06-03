Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that Sosa playing the outfield after Trea Turner (hamstring) returns is "absolutely" a possibility, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa has a total of just 5.1 innings of outfield experience and has never started a game in the outfield in pro ball. He's been outstanding at shortstop since Turner got hurt, slashing .310/.380/.606 with three home runs in 22 games, which has the Phillies contemplating other ways of keeping him in the lineup long term. The Phillies could have an opening in left field if Brandon Marsh (hamstring) needs to miss time, but Sosa will still be needed at shortstop until Turner is back.