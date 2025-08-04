Sosa will start at second base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Orioles.

Sosa will pick up his fourth straight start in the Philadelphia infield, with two starts coming against righties and two coming against lefties. He'll likely remain a staple in the lineup versus lefties as a platoon mate for the left-handed-hitting Bryson Stott at second base, but Sosa could still give way to Otto Kemp at third base more often than not when the Phillies face righties. Kemp and Sosa will both see their opportunities at the hot corner dry up once Alec Bohm (rib) is cleared to return from the injured list.