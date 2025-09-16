The Phillies placed Sosa on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday, with a right groin strain.

The Phillies were hopeful that Sosa would be able to return to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing each of the last three games with a groin injury. Instead, he'll end up spending at least another week on the sidelines. Rafael Lantigua was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move to give Philadelphia additional infield depth.