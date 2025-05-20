Sosa went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run against the Rockies in a 9-3 win Monday.

Sosa singled three times in his first four plate appearances and capped his big day with a two-run blast to left field in the ninth inning. The long ball was his first of the campaign. While Sosa hadn't displayed much power until Monday, he's been plenty productive when given the opportunity, as he's slashing .386/.419/.526 through 57 plate appearances.