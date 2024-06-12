Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Sosa will get a breather after he went 4-for-20 with three RBI and two runs while starting each of the Phillies' last six games at shortstop. Bryson Stott will move over from the keystone to cover shortstop in Sosa's stead, opening up second base for Whit Merrifield.
