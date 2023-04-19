Sosa (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Sosa hasn't made an appearance since exiting Saturday's 13-0 loss to the Reds with back discomfort, paving the way for Josh Harrison to pick up more work at third base. Though he'll be on the bench for the fourth consecutive game, Sosa doesn't appear to be at risk of a trip to the injured list. According to Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sosa is considered day-to-day and would have been available off the bench for Tuesday's doubleheader in an emergency situation.