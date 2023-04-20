Sosa (back) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Rockies.
It's the fifth straight absence for Sosa, who tweaked his lower back last weekend. He was scheduled to visit with a specialist Wednesday in Chicago. Josh Harrison is playing third base and batting ninth Thursday against Colorado, with Alec Bohm covering first base and hitting seventh.
More News
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Visiting doctor•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Out for first game of doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Leaves with back discomfort•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Pops second homer•