Sosa (groin) is now expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The initial expectation was that Sosa would be activated the first day he's eligible Tuesday. However, the Phillies have elected to have him take some swings against minor-league pitchers Tuesday and, assuming that goes well, will reinstate him Wednesday. He's been out since mid-September with a right groin strain.