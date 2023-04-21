Sosa (back) is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the Rockies.
Sosa missed five straight games due to a lower back injury, but he managed to avoid the IL and returns Friday to a shiny .344/.353/.625 batting line in 34 plate appearances on the year. He should be a regular presence at the hot corner moving forward.
