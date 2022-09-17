Sosa is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which could end his season, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies acquired Sosa as a defense-first utility man at the deadline, but he's been better than advertised at the plate in limited action, slashing .315/.345/.593 across 59 plate appearances. Yairo Munoz was recalled Friday to fill his utility role and now seemingly has a path to remain on the roster the rest of the way.