Sosa agreed on a one-year, $3 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sosa will get a $1.3 million raise in 2025 after batting .257 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 249 at-bats in 90 regular-season games with Philadelphia last season. The 28-year-old can play in both the infield and outfield and he'll likely operate as a utility option for the team in 2025.