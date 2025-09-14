Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Sitting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Sosa will sit for a second straight game after exiting Friday's contest due to groin tightness. Bryson Stott will shift to shortstop while Weston Wilson picks up a start at second base in Sunday's series finale.
