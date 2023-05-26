site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Sitting out Friday
Sosa isn't in the Phillies' lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Currently 0-for-6 in his last three games, Sosa will sit out for the second time in three days. He'll be replaced at third base by Josh Harrison, who will bat ninth.
