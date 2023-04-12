Sosa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

The Phillies have been using a rotation of players to fill the lineup spot vacated by Darick Hall (thumb), but Sosa looks to be ahead of fellow utility players Josh Harrison and Kody Clemens at the moment. Sosa will be on the bench Wednesday, however, after starting in three of the previous four games. Clemens will get the nod at first base while Alec Bohm shifts back across the diamond to third base.