Sosa will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mets.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, second baseman Bryson Stott could see some time at shortstop after Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but Sosa is the more likely candidate to serve as the primary option at the position in Turner's absence. Sosa had handled a utility role for most of the season, but he's acquitted himself well at the plate when called upon, slashing .273/.309/.426 with seven home runs, one steal, 33 RBI and 25 runs over 233 plate appearances. The Phillies remain optimistic that Turner will be able to return from the IL before the postseason, but Sosa could provide some short-term value in deeper leagues while handling a near-everyday role at shortstop.