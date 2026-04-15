Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Smashes first homer Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Cubs.
Sosa blasted homer No. 1 on the campaign, taking Cubs right-hander Colin Rea deep in the second inning. While the righty-hitting infielder is stuck in a short-side platoon, he's been effective when deployed so far this season. Sosa has gone 5-for-17 (.294) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and two walks over eight games.
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