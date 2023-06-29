Sosa went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Cubs in Wednesday's 8-5 win.

Sosa entered Wednesday mired in a massive June swoon during which he was batting a paltry .174 with no homers, no walks and 13 strikeouts over 46 plate appearances. For one game at least, he showed that he is still capable of contributing at the plate, as he kicked off a big offensive night for the team with a two-run shot in the second inning. Sosa's primary contributions to the Phillies are versatility and defense, and given his ugly 2:43 BB:K on the campaign, there's little reason to believe he's headed for a sudden surge at the dish.