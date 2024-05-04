Share Video

Link copied!

Sosa is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Giants.

Sosa is set to takeover as the primary shortstop with Trea Turner landing on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Sosa has appeared in nine games this season and is 6-for-21 with two runs, one double, one home run and two RBI over that span.

More News