Sosa is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Giants.
Sosa is set to takeover as the primary shortstop with Trea Turner landing on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Sosa has appeared in nine games this season and is 6-for-21 with two runs, one double, one home run and two RBI over that span.
