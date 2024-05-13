Sosa went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Sosa has been getting the job done as the primary replacement at shortstop for Trea Turner, who was placed on the 10-day injured list May 4 with a left hamstring strain. While starting in seven of the last eight games, Sosa has gotten on base at a .444 clip while contributing three extra-base hits (one triple, two doubles) and two stolen bases. He'll remain in the starting nine once again Monday against the Mets, manning shortstop while batting sixth.