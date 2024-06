Sosa was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks and has a left elbow contusion, Brooke Destra of NBCSPhilly reports.

Sosa was removed from the game after the HPB and his postgame X-rays returned negative. Though he avoided structural damage, Sosa is still deemed day-to-day. He went 0-for-1 with a run scored prior to exiting.