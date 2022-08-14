Sosa went 0-for-0 with two stolen bases in a 1-0 loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Sosa came on to pinch run for Rhys Hoskins in the top of the ninth with his team down by a run. He immediately stole second and then also took third on a double steal to put the winning run in scoring position after J.T. Realmuto was walked aboard with two out. Sosa now has five stolen bases in six attempts over 141 plate appearances with a slash line of .185/.248/.269. He should continue to see pinch-running opportunities from his backup role.