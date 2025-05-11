Sosa went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over Cleveland.
Sosa filled in at third base for the resting Alec Bohm, making his first start since last Sunday's loss to Arizona. While Sosa is slashing a strong .333/.380/.422 with four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored over 50 plate appearances, he'll likely remain restricted to a bench role primarily a pinch runner while Philadelphia's infield is fully healthy.
