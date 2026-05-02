Sosa went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

After starting four straight games from April 14-18, Sosa made just his third start in the last eight days Friday. He's been one of the team's more consistent hitters of late. Over his last 12 appearances, Sosa is 12-for-37 (.324) at the plate with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, four runs scored, two stolen bases and a 1:7 BB:K.