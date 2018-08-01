Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Activated; optioned to minors
Ramos (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Ramos was only forced to miss the minimum 10 days with a left patellar tendon strain that he suffered against the Padres on July 22. He was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Aaron Loup, who was acquired from Toronto in a trade Tuesday. Look for Ramos to return to the Phillies' bullpen in the near future after getting a couple minor-league outings under his belt.
More News
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Headed for DL•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Exits with apparent leg injury•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Another clean relief outing•
-
Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows ninth-inning run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...