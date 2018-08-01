Ramos (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Ramos was only forced to miss the minimum 10 days with a left patellar tendon strain that he suffered against the Padres on July 22. He was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Aaron Loup, who was acquired from Toronto in a trade Tuesday. Look for Ramos to return to the Phillies' bullpen in the near future after getting a couple minor-league outings under his belt.