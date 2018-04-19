Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows first run of season
Ramos threw 1.1 innings Wednesday against the Braves, giving up one run on one hit while striking out two batters.
The run came on a two-out solo shot by Dansby Swanson. It was the first run Ramos had allowed all season, but his numbers are still very solid, with a 1.04 ERA and a 34.4 percent strikeout rate in 8.2 innings. His performances so far suggest that he could stake out a higher-leverage role for the Phillies as the season progresses, but with setup men Pat Neshek (shoulder) and Tommy Hunter (hamstring) nearing their returns from the disabled list, it seems more likely that he'll end up in an even lower-leverage spot. Don't expect saves any time soon, but in very deep leagues where middle relievers who get strikeouts are still useful, he's potentially worth a look.
