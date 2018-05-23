Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Allows ninth-inning run
Ramos allowed one unearned run on two hits Tuesday against the Braves.
Ramos entered the top of the ninth with a one-run deficit and allowed Atlanta to score an insurance run by allowing a pair of singles on either side of a Jorge Alfaro passed ball. He had looked poised to claim the closing job in Philadelphia after recording a save on May 13, but he's yet to be given a save chance since, with Hector Neris and Seranthony Dominguez each receiving opportunities in that time span. The run being unearned means his ERA now stands at a sparkling 0.96, and he has a 30.1 percent strikeout rate. Manager Gabe Kapler's fluid bullpen usage means that a reliever with those numbers will likely find the occasional save opportunity heading his way, but don't expect Ramos to claim a conventional closing job any time soon.
