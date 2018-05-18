Ramos allowed three hits but managed to pitch a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Cardinals.

For the second consecutive game, Ramos pitched in the ninth inning but was not credited with a save. However, unlike his last outing, Ramos looked shaky Thursday night by allowing three hits. His recent usage has shown that the Phillies trust him in high leverage situations late in the game, but it remains unclear exactly how save opportunities will be split between he and Hector Neris moving forward.