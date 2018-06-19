Ramos struck out both batters he faced in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Ramos was called upon with a two-run lead and the tying run on second base with one out in the top of the eighth inning. He got the job done quickly, striking out two tough hitters in Tommy Pham and Jose Martinez. He now hasn't allowed an earned run in 14 straight outings and has allowed just two earned runs on the season. His stellar 0.68 ERA is second-best among all pitchers who have throwing at least 25 innings this season. Ordinarily, that would leave him in strong consideration for a closing role, but the Phillies currently seem opposed to the idea of a closer, so expect Ramos to be continue to be used in various high-leverage situations throughout the late innings.