Ramos (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Monday, striking out the side in an inning of work.

Ramos has been out nearly a month due to shoulder stiffness. Reports last week suggested the reliever could return during the Phillies' current series against Arizona, though he's likely at least a bit behind that timeline, assuming he needs at least one more rehab outing.

More News
Our Latest Stories