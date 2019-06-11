Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Begins rehab assignment
Ramos (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at High-A Clearwater on Monday, striking out the side in an inning of work.
Ramos has been out nearly a month due to shoulder stiffness. Reports last week suggested the reliever could return during the Phillies' current series against Arizona, though he's likely at least a bit behind that timeline, assuming he needs at least one more rehab outing.
