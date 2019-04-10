Ramos blew his first save of the season Tuesday against the Nationals, getting the first two outs before allowing a solo homer to tie the game.

Ramos isn't one of the Phillies top few relievers, but with David Robertson having pitched on back-to-back days and Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Neris pitching earlier in the game, ninth-inning duties fell to him Tuesday. The plan appeared to be to have the more trusted Neris shut down the tougher part of the order in the eighth inning, leaving the bottom of the lineup for Ramos in the ninth, but it was number nine hitter Victor Robles who did the damage, sending the game to extra innings. Ramos could still find himself in similar situations from time to time, but Tuesday's performance won't have helped his case.