Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ramos allowed four runs in four innings early in the season before being optioned to the minors. He received a save chance (which he blew) in one of his four opportunities and could well receive several more given the Phillies' unconventional pitcher usage, though he'll primarily be a medium-leverage option. Austin Davis was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

