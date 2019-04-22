Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Brought back to big leagues
Ramos was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Ramos allowed four runs in four innings early in the season before being optioned to the minors. He received a save chance (which he blew) in one of his four opportunities and could well receive several more given the Phillies' unconventional pitcher usage, though he'll primarily be a medium-leverage option. Austin Davis was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
