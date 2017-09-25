Ramos earned his eighth hold with a scoreless seventh inning in a 2-0 win over the Braves on Sunday.

Ramos needed just 11 pitches to retire the side. He is now 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and a 32:6 K:BB in 22.2 innings since returning from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in early August. He will likely get a chance to compete for a setup role next spring given his strong finish to the 2017 season.