Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Earns eighth hold Sunday
Ramos earned his eighth hold with a scoreless seventh inning in a 2-0 win over the Braves on Sunday.
Ramos needed just 11 pitches to retire the side. He is now 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and a 32:6 K:BB in 22.2 innings since returning from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in early August. He will likely get a chance to compete for a setup role next spring given his strong finish to the 2017 season.
